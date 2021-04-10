 Skip to main content
Custer Co. 4-H hosts public speaking contest
Custer Co. 4-H hosts public speaking contest

Custer County 4-H hosted its annual public speaking contest Monday on Zoom.

The top individuals in the Intermediate and Senior Speech and PSA divisions will represent Custer County at the State 4-H Public Speaking Contest on June 30 in Lincoln.

Here are the results of the contest:

» Novice speech division

First place, Kennedy Eggleston, purple ribbon and gold medal.

Second place, Blake Slocum, purple ribbon and silver medal.

Third place, Ryan McCaslin, blue ribbon and bronze medal.

Fourth place, Ava Loy, blue ribbon.

» Intermediate speech division

First Place, Nicole McCaslin, purple ribbon and gold medal.

Second Place, Maysa Jones, blue ribbon and silver medal.

» Intermediate PSA division

First place, Alex Berghorst, purple ribbon and gold medal.

Second place, Mahaya Jones, blue ribbon and silver medal.

Third place, Maysa Jones, blue ribbon and bronze medal.

