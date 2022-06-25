 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Custer County 4-H Activities Scholarship recipients announced

Ava Williams of Broken Bow, Haley Wells of Merna, and Grace Cantrell and Jaide Chandler, both of Anselmo, have been named the recipients of $500 scholarships awarded by the Custer County 4-H activities.

Chancey Hoblyn-Bitter of Mason City is the recipient of a $250 scholarship awarded by the Custer County 4-H activities. They will each be awarded the scholarship funds at the time they each enter their second semester of post-secondary education.

Ava Williams is the daughter of Greg and Tara Williams of Broken Bow.

Haley Wells is the daughter of Mark and Kristy Wells of Merna.

Grace Cantrell is the daughter of Kyle and Gina Cantrell of Anselmo.

Jaide Chandler is the daughter of Jason and Connie Chandler of Anselmo.

Chancey Hoblyn-Bittner is the daughter of Shain Bittner and Donna Hoblyn-Bittner of Mason City.

