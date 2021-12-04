Custer County 4-H’ers receive honors

The virtual Custer County 4-H Recognition Night was hosted virtually on Nov. 19 via Zoom. The event is sponsored annually by the Nebraska State Bank and Trust Co. and Arrow Seed Co., Inc., in conjunction with Nebraska Extension in Custer County.
The 2021 Outstanding 4-H Leader Award was presented to Jen Dalrymple. Dalrymple is serving as the organizational leaders of the Tail Twisters 4-H Club. This award is sponsored by the Custer County 4-H Council and the Nebraska 4-H Foundation.
The 2021 “Friend of 4-H” for business was awarded by the Custer County 4-H Council to Dave Birnie, KCNI/KBBN, for conducting interviews with 4-H’ers at the county fair and livestreaming various shows and events.
The 2021 “Friend of 4-H” for individuals was awarded to Beryl and Tracy Popp, who have been a part of the 4-H program on various levels for many, many years.
The Joyce Clarke Memorial Community Service Award was presented to the Great Connections 4-H Club for their excellence in 4-H community service projects during the past year.
The Leo C. Cooksley Memorial Award was awarded to Karla and Darla Nichols for their leadership and citizenship contributions to the 4-H program.
Two and five year members received membership pins. 4-H leaders received recognition for their 2, 5, 10, 15, 25 and 30 years of service.
The following 4-H’ers received awards:
Outstanding 4-H Member
Karla Nichols.
Champion All-Around Exhibitor
Maysa Jones.
Champion 4-H Clothing Exhibitor
Maysa Jones.
Champion 4-H Home Environment Exhibitor
Karla Nichols.
Best All-Around 4-H Home Economics Exhibitor
Maysa Jones.
Champion 4-H Foods Exhibitors
Jaide Chandler.
Club with the largest percentage of members in the 4-H Public Speaking Contest
Ansley Jr. Livestock 4-H Club.
Most Improved 4-H Shooter
Ryker Staab.
Top 4-H Shooter
Dylan Glendy.
Top 4-H .22 Shooter
Dylan Glendy.
Rabbit Medal
Faith Rehbein.
4-H Beef Hardluck Award
Bailey Christen.
4-H Hardluck Award
Alexander Goodner.
Angus Breed Money
Kali Nelson, Maysa Jones, Breken Rynearson, Braxon Rynearson, Addison Dalrymple, Brexton Ostrand, Charli Pandorf.
Hereford Breed Money
Kaycee Nelson, Mahaya Jones, Miles Babcock, Kaygan Witthuhn, Emma Stallbaumer, Maggie Peterson, Keelyn Shea.
Charolais Breed Money
Brant Schmidt, Regan Babcock, Halie Racicky, Emmalee Bartak, Rylee Schmidt.
Simmental Breed Money
Garrett Porter, Braxon Rynearson, Chase Racicky, Taylin Tobias, Kaygan Witthuhn, Keelyn Shea, Emersyn Palmer.
Shorthorn Breed Money
Kaedun Goodman, Tripp Oxford, Lainey Palmer, Lauryn Hardy, Miles Babcock.
Nebraska 4-H Club of Excellence Awards
Four Valleys 4-H Club, Great Connections 4-H Club.