Custer County 4-H’ers receive honors

The virtual Custer County 4-H Recognition Night was hosted virtually on Nov. 19 via Zoom. The event is sponsored annually by the Nebraska State Bank and Trust Co. and Arrow Seed Co., Inc., in conjunction with Nebraska Extension in Custer County.

The 2021 Outstanding 4-H Leader Award was presented to Jen Dalrymple. Dalrymple is serving as the organizational leaders of the Tail Twisters 4-H Club. This award is sponsored by the Custer County 4-H Council and the Nebraska 4-H Foundation.

The 2021 “Friend of 4-H” for business was awarded by the Custer County 4-H Council to Dave Birnie, KCNI/KBBN, for conducting interviews with 4-H’ers at the county fair and livestreaming various shows and events.

The 2021 “Friend of 4-H” for individuals was awarded to Beryl and Tracy Popp, who have been a part of the 4-H program on various levels for many, many years.

The Joyce Clarke Memorial Community Service Award was presented to the Great Connections 4-H Club for their excellence in 4-H community service projects during the past year.

The Leo C. Cooksley Memorial Award was awarded to Karla and Darla Nichols for their leadership and citizenship contributions to the 4-H program.