Custer County 4-H'ers participate at 2022 Nebraska State Fair

Seventy 4-H members from Custer County participated in various exhibits, competitions, and shows at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The following are top results results sorted by 4-H member:

  • Megan Cheek, dog obedience beginning novice division C, first place; dog obedience novice B, second place.
  • Mahaya Jones, dog obedience graduate novice, second place.
  • Emma Olson, quilt quest, top quilt quest award for level 1 quilted item.
  • Blake Racicky, Ayrshire cow Aug. 31, 2017, or earlier, grand champion and reserve supreme champion; Ayrshire cows senior 2 year old, reserve champion.
  • Halie Racicky, Ayrshire winter heifer calf, reserve champion.
  • Shayla Staab, dog obedience beginning novice division B, first Place; dog showmanship senior, first place.
  • Abigail Wiiest, dog skillathon senior, first place; dog agility level 5, second place.

