Custer County 4-H'ers receive honors

The Custer County 4-H Recognition Night was Nov. 20 at the 4-H Building in Broken Bow. The event is sponsored annually by the Nebraska State Bank and Trust Co. and Arrow Seed Co., Inc., in conjunction with the Nebraska Extension in Custer County and the Custer County 4-H Council.

The 2022 Outstanding 4-H Leader Award was presented to Charmayne Popp. Popp is serving as the organizational leader of the Burr Oak 4-H Club. This award is sponsored by the Custer County 4-H Council and the Nebraska 4-H Foundation.

The 2022 “Friends of 4-H” were awarded by the Custer County 4-H Council to Kent and Michelle Nelson and Sharon Roberts for the contributions they have made to the Custer County 4-H program and being such great advocates of the 4-H program.

The Joyce Clarke Memorial Community Service Award was presented to the Ansley Jr. Livestock 4-H Club for their excellence in 4-H community service projects during the past year.

The Leo C. Cooksley Memorial Award was awarded to Hesston Swisher for his leadership and citizenship contributions to the 4-H program.

Two and five year members received membership pins. 4-H leaders received recognition for their 2, 5, 10 and 15 years of service.

The following 4-H’ers received awards:

Outstanding 4-H Member — Sam McMillan.

Champion All-Around Exhibitor — Maysa Jones.

Champion 4-H Clothing Exhibitor — Maysa Jones.

Champion 4-H Home Environment Exhibitor — Faith Rehbein.

Best All-Around 4-H Home Economics Exhibitor — Maysa Jones.

Champion 4-H Foods Exhibitors — Grace Cantrell.

Most Improved 4-H Shooter — Mandi Mattox.

Top 4-H Shooter — Dylan Glendy.

Top 4-H .22 Shooter — Dylan Glendy.

Horse Medal — Alex Berghorst.

4-H Beef Hardluck Award — Kaden Miller.

4-H Hardluck Award — Kaden Miller.

Angus Breed Money — Kali Nelson, Breken Rynearson, Addison Dalrymple, Brexton Ostrand, Elliot Spanel.

Hereford Breed Money — Kaycee Nelson, Mahaya Jones, Kaygan Witthuhn, Emma Stallbaumer, Owen Stallbaumer, Abby Stallbaumer, Addison Stump, Bindi Peters.

Charolais Breed Money — Brant Schmidt, Addison Dalrymple, Emersyn Palmer, Taylin Tobias, Paisley Seda, Carlee Bartak, Malloree Bartak, Garrett Porter

Simmental Breed Money — Braxon Rynearson, Maci Smith, Tripp Oxford, Charli Pandorf, Lainey Palmer.

Shorthorn Breed Money — Tripp Oxford, Lainey Palmer, Lauryn Hardy, Miles Babcock, Maggie Peterson.

Club with the largest percentage of members in the 4-H Public Speaking Contest — Burr Oak 4-H Club.

Nebraska 4-H Club of Excellence Awards — Creative Kids 4-H Club, Four Corners 4-H Club, Four Valleys 4-H Club, Great Connections 4-H Club.

Diamond Clover Awards — Leah Cox, Aleah Harder, Bryden Hollander, Paisley Seda, Izabella Shields, Maysa Jones, Alex Berghorst, Mahaya Jones, Faith Rehbein.