Custer County Fair premium book ad sales to start soon
Custer County Fair premium book ad sales to start soon

The Custer County 4-H Council and Custer County 4-H Clubs will start selling ads for the Custer County Fair premium book within the next few weeks.

“The ad sales will serve as a fund raising project for the 4-H Council to support the Custer County 4-H program,” said Colleen Peterson, 4-H aide at the Nebraska Extension-Custer County Office. “This money will be used for printing the Custer County Fair premium book, trophies, scholarships, trips, medals of achievement, plaques and many other awards.”

4-H clubs will be selling ads in each community in Custer County. Anyone may purchase an ad: local businesses, feed dealers, purebred and commercial livestock breeders, farm organizations, 4-H clubs, individuals, parents, grandparents, etc. Cost of the ads will vary according to the size of the ad.

To purchase an ad, and have not been contacted by a 4-H club, contact the Extension Office before March 1.

