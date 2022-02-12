Custer County Fair premium book ad sales to start soon

The Custer County 4-H Council and Custer County 4-H Clubs will start selling ads for the Custer County Fair premium book soon.

“The ad sales will serve as a fund raising project for the 4-H Council to support the Custer County 4-H program,” said Colleen Peterson, 4-H aide at the Nebraska Extension-Custer County office. “This money will be used for printing the Custer County Fair premium book, trophies, scholarships, trips, medals of achievement, plaques and many other awards.”

4-H clubs will be selling ads throughout Custer County. Anyone may purchase an ad; local businesses, feed and seed corn dealers, livestock breeders, farm organizations, individuals, etc. Cost of the ads will vary according to the size of the ad.

If you would like to purchase an ad, and have not been contacted by a 4-H club, contact the Extension Office before March 1.