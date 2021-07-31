Cutworm moth flights coming back to Nebraska

It’s that time of year again when western bean cutworm moths start making their way across Nebraska. Scouting is going to be important over the next few weeks to determine if management decisions need to be made.

Adult moths prefer to lay their eggs in corn fields in the late whorl to early tassel stage. Moth flights are temperature sensitive and predicted patterns may vary depending on environmental conditions.

Scout fields regularly in the coming weeks to determine if treatment is warranted based on economic thresholds. These thresholds are met when 5 to 8% of corn plants have egg masses and/or larvae present.

If an insecticide application is needed, time the application after 95% of plants have tasseled but before the larvae nestle into the silks where they are well protected. UNL has several black light stations around the state to help track moth flights with the closest traps located in North Platte and Clay Center.

A list of locations, predicted flight patterns, black light trap data, and economic thresholds can be found on UNL’s Western Bean Cutworm Central website at entomology.unl.edu/agroecosystems/black-light-trap-data.