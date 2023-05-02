In cooperation with the North Platte Police Department, the North Platte Recreation Center will be the site of the annual D.A.R.E. Day Friday.

Local and area students who have completed and graduated from the D.A.R.E. program will enjoy a day of games and activities at the Recreation Center and Centennial Park.

The meeting room and gym will be closed until approximately 1 p.m. The pool, weight room and fitness equipment will be available all day.

For more information call the Rec Center at 308-535-6772.