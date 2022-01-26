 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dads, daughters can enjoy dinner and dance at North Platte Rec Center
Dads, daughters can enjoy dinner and dance at North Platte Rec Center

The North Platte Recreation Center, 1300 McDonald Road, will host a Daddy-Daughter Date Night on Feb. 11.

This event is for girls in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The doors to the event open at 6 p.m., with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $35 per couple, with each additional child $5.

Children can get their hair and nails done before the event for $5 from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m.

The event will end at 8:30 p.m.

Spots for both events are limited. To reserve a spot, please call the rec center at 308-535-6772.

