Dads, daughters can enjoy dinner and dance at North Platte Rec Center

The North Platte Recreation Center, 1300 McDonald Road, will host a Daddy-Daughter Date Night on Feb. 11.

This event is for girls in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The doors to the event open at 6 p.m., with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $35 per couple, with each additional child $5.

Children can get their hair and nails done before the event for $5 from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m.

The event will end at 8:30 p.m.

Spots for both events are limited. To reserve a spot, please call the rec center at 308-535-6772.