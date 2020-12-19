Dairy workshop to focus on sustainability

» Dairy Production Technology: Rosy-Lane Holsteins — Watertown, Wisconsin, U.S. Dairy Sustainability 2020 Award Winner. Healthy cows and a healthy planet go hand-in-hand at Wisconsin’s Rosy-Lane Holsteins dairy. The emphasis on cow health started with incorporating cattle genetic technologies, breeding cows that live longer and are less susceptible to disease and illness. Genetics has helped the farm produce 1.7 pounds of milk for every 1 pound of feed for the milking herd. The average U.S. dairy attains 1.5. Their higher average which equates to 70 more semi-tankers of milk/year utilizing the same inputs.

» Dairy Processing Technology: Leprino Foods, Greely, Colorado is also a U.S. Dairy Sustainability 2020 Award Winner. This dairy plant exemplifies environmental sustainability with a replicable process that ensures no precious resource isn’t maximized. Built on an abandoned sugar-processing factory’s site, it relies on a combined heat and power system with electricity from two natural gas turbines—meeting about 75% of the plant’s power needs. The plant also employed technology that uses water from milk during the cheesemaking process to clean the facility, reducing the need for fresh water. Further, that recycled water goes through treatment that results in feedstock for the plant’s anaerobic digester — which in turn creates renewable biogas. This and more adds up to $4.5 million in estimated annual energy cost savings from onsite natural gas turbines after a five-year payback.