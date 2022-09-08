Dallas Brass coming to Hershey High School

The Dallas Brass will be coming to the Hershey High School gym Wednesday.
St. Pat’s and Hershey will have students grades seven to 12 practicing with the band in the afternoon and will put on a concert at 7 p.m. in Hershey.
This performance will include local young musicians from Hershey High School and North Platte St. Patrick High School join the Dallas Brass on Stage.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets will be available at the door or can be pre-purchased at the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment at 601 S. Tabor Ave.