The North Platte Public Schools Foundation has announced the return of “Dancing with the Local Stars.” This event will be on Feb. 24, beginning with the red carpet event at 6:30 p.m. and continuing with the main event at 7:30 p.m. in the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center, 1220 W. Second St., according to a press release from the foundation board.

The Foundation’s “Dancing with the Local Stars” fundraising event will benefit students at North Platte Public Schools. This year’s event will support student scholarships and the foundation’s “Prepared to Learn” fund.

The “Prepared to Learn” fund provides aid to students unable to afford eyeglasses, nutritional needs, appropriate clothing and necessary school supplies.

The evening of the event, the audience will have the opportunity to vote via text message for their favorite dancers. The dancers and choreographer that receive the most votes will be awarded the coveted Disco Ball Trophy.

New this year will be the People's Choice Award. This award will provide funding toward online software for our high school students to more easily apply for scholarships. This will help streamline the scholarship application and review process. This award will be based on dollar votes, in which $1 equals one vote.

To cast your vote, go to nppsf.org.

Contestants for the event include:

Tiffany Johnson, Adams Middle School teacher, and Nathan Vierya, Farm Bureau Financial Services. Choreographer: Butch Lehmkuhler, retired NPPS educator

"Big" Dan Koehler, McDonald custodian, and Sonja Voycheske, All Makes Office Furniture. Choreographer: Janna Ryan, Legacy Dance Studio.

Hannah Hokanson, Sandhills Bank, and Jeremiah Johnson, North Platte Police Department. Choreographers: Krystal Miller and Tallyn Simpson, The Dance Factory.

Dalene Skates, Habitat for Humanity, and Chris Bruns, Lincoln County Commissioner. Choreographers: Dr. Byron Barksdale and Ashley Bruns.

Chance Schilling, First National Bank, and Jennifer Jacobson, A Cut Above. Choreographer: Debbie Berry, Great Plains Health Surgery Center.

The judges this year are Stuart Shepherd, Josh Sperle, Muffy Morris and Mayor Brandon Kelliher.

The first local “Dancing with the Stars” was held in 2016 through the efforts of administrators and educators Vikki Carlson, Brett Joneson and Danny McMurtry.

Watch the North Platte Public Schools Facebook page or website for videos and updates on the event.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased online at nppsf.org/who-we-are/news/dancing-with-the-stars.html or by calling the foundation office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 308-696-3325.