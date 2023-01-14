DAR announces Good Citizen Award recipients

Each year, Sioux Lookout Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution partners with area schools to recognize one of their seniors as a DAR Good Citizen.

Each school chooses an outstanding young person who demonstrates qualities of a good citizen which includes dependability. service, leadership and patriotism, Sioux Lookout Chapter said in a press release.

Each Good Citizen will receive a certificate and pin from National DAR in Washington, D.C. They also may choose to participate in an optional essay contest, which requires additional documentation, two letters of recommendation and a timed, supervised essay with only a dictionary for reference.

Caleb Most of Ogallala High School chose to take part in the essay and scored highest by independent judges. Along with his certificate and pin, he received a $250 scholarship from the Mary Ellen Stringfellow fund managed by Sioux Lookout Chapter.

Most’s documents and essay have been forwarded to the Nebraska State DAR Chair for additional judging and the possibility of additional scholarships.

While maintaining a 4.0 grade average, Most has been active in FFA, Spanish Honor Society, Student Council and the American Red Cross.

He has been awarded the Nebraska Department of Education World Language Distinguished Scholar, and the College Board National Rural and Small Towns Recognition. Most participated in the Patriot’s Pen essay contest through the VFW, which demonstrates his patriotism.

Most plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and major in agricultural education with a minor in Spanish. Most is the son of Sam and Jody Most.

Brandy Bode of Hershey High School placed second with her essay and materials. She was awarded a $100 scholarship from the Joy Steel Memorial Fund managed by Sioux Lookout.

She has maintained a 4.0 grade average while challenging herself to take advanced classes.

Bode has been active in National Honor Society, FBLA, Quiz Bowl, play production, and numerous sports. She has placed in Nebraska FBLA State Leadership Conferences, and organized help from her Honor Society to help Hershey teachers who needed to move their classrooms due to school renovations.

Bode gained an appreciation for the Nebraska Government as a candidate for Cornhusker Girls State. She plans to continue her education with a focus on Computer Science. Bode is the daughter of Kelly and Jason Bode.

Ella Ranae Downey of North Platte High School maintains a 4.0 grade average while being active in numerous music classes and competitions which have gained her numerous awards.

She has volunteered for the American Red Cross, National Honor Society, and many years involved in her church. Downey plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and is the daughter of Karla and Charles Downey.

Robin Nicole Davis of Brady High School has taken part in play production, chorus and band including participation in Honor Clinics. Davis is a member of the school’s National Honor Society and has helped with Brady Days. Davis plans to attend college for business and marketing. Davis’s parents are Duane and Jeanine Davis.

Andrew Kenneth Brosius of St. Patrick’s High School is currently President of the Student Council. He is a member of National Honor Society, Vice-President of S.A.I.N.T.S. and active in numerous sports, while maintaining a 4.0 grade average.

Brosius has also earned high grades in his dual credit classes at Mid-Plains Community College. He has also volunteered at his church including during home games, and working during Nebraskaland Days. Brosius is the son of Dawn and Todd Avery.

Maude Hayward of South Platte High School in Big Springs is currently vice president of FFA, and vice president of National Honor Society. She serves on her Student Advisory Committee and MAC Student Advisory Committee. Hayward was a Girls State delegate and was awarded student of the month for August. She is the daughter of Kylie and Adam Hayward.

Harmon Sean Johnsen of Sutherland High School is currently president of National Honor Society. He is active in music and sports, including volunteering as scorekeeper or referee and in the community with sports such as Legion Baseball.

Johnsen was an American Legion Cornhusker Boys State, a VFW Voice of Democracy, the Attorney General’s Youth Conference and the Legion’s Nebraska State Patrol Junior Law Cadet. He is active in his church and participated in Leadership Camp as a senior counselor. Johnsen is the son of Heather and Duane Johnsen.

The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution headquartered in

Visit dar.org for information about DAR.