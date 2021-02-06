 Skip to main content
DAR Awards Scholarship
DAR Awards Scholarship

Ogallala High School Senior Miah Hoppens has been awarded the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Essay Contest scholarship. She was nominated by her school as a DAR Good Citizen and she took part in the optional essay contest. Hoppens will receive $250 from the Mary Ellen Stringfellow fund of the Sioux Lookout Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Along with her essay, Hoppens was recognized by her school and teachers for her leadership skills, being a gifted public speaker, her desire to learn and her many volunteer activities that demonstrate what an involved leader she has become.

