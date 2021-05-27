Dashboard Confessional coming to Omaha

OMAHA — Dashboard Confessional has announced a U.S. Unplugged Tour this fall coming to the Holland Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Tickets starting at $30 and are on sale at ticketomaha.com.

This is Dashboard Confessional’s first tour since canceling the remainder of last year’s sold-out, DC20 20th anniversary celebration tour around the release of their first-ever career-spanning compilation, The Best Ones Of The Best Ones.

Beginning Sept. 8 in New Orleans, and ending Nov. 5 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, a makeup show of the DC20 grand finale — the tour will feature singer/guitarist Chris Carrabba alongside a stripped-down backing band that includes Dashboard’s longtime guitarist Armon Jay, with Abby Kelly and Dane Poppin (fans may recognize the lineup from Dashboard’s “Lonely Hearts & Lovers” Valentine’s Day stream).

Prior to the Valentine’s Day concert stream, Carrabba’s last live set was the April 2020 career-spanning charity show “As Social As I Get Now,” which raised over $172,000 for the Music Health Alliance, a Nashville-based organization partnered with the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project, which matched donations dollar-for-dollar. Carrabba has since also released an installment in the Spotify Singles series, launched The Early Days vinyl reissue series that spotlighted the band’s formative albums and EPs.