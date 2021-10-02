Date set for annual sheep, goat conference

The Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers Association will be hosting their annual conference on Oct. 22 and 23. The conference will start off at 5 p.m. on Oct. 22 with a tour of the new Veterinary Technology Facility at NECC in Norfolk. The association will continue their conference Oct. 23 at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Madison. The conference will start at 9 a.m. and finish with a lamb dinner around 5 p.m.

Dr. Richard Ehrhardt from Michigan State University will be the keynote speaker. Ehrhardt has been the small ruminant specialist at Michigan State University since 2009 holding a joint appointment between the departments of animal science and large animal clinical sciences. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in animal science from UW-Madison and his graduate training from Cornell University. His interest in extension and applied research were fostered by a diversity of experience with sheep including purebred sheep during his youth, shearing professionally since his early teens, field research in New Zealand and Australia and managing his own flock of commercial ewes on an accelerated lambing program for the past 20 years. His applied research interests revolve around increasing production efficiency in small ruminants through strategic nutritional management, optimizing a seasonal reproduction, improving whole-farm forage utilization and by establishing preventative health programs.