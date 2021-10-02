Date set for annual sheep, goat conference

The Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers Association will be hosting their annual conference on Oct. 22 and 23. The conference will start off at 5 p.m. on Oct. 22 with a tour of the new Veterinary Technology Facility at NECC in Norfolk. The association will continue their conference Oct. 23 at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Madison. The conference will start at 9 a.m. and finish with a lamb dinner around 5 p.m.
Dr. Richard Ehrhardt from Michigan State University will be the keynote speaker. Ehrhardt has been the small ruminant specialist at Michigan State University since 2009 holding a joint appointment between the departments of animal science and large animal clinical sciences. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in animal science from UW-Madison and his graduate training from Cornell University. His interest in extension and applied research were fostered by a diversity of experience with sheep including purebred sheep during his youth, shearing professionally since his early teens, field research in New Zealand and Australia and managing his own flock of commercial ewes on an accelerated lambing program for the past 20 years. His applied research interests revolve around increasing production efficiency in small ruminants through strategic nutritional management, optimizing a seasonal reproduction, improving whole-farm forage utilization and by establishing preventative health programs.
We will also have Dr. Lisa Surber. She was born and raised on a ranch near Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, and is still active in her family’s commercial cattle operation. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree, Master of Science degree, and Ph.D. in animal and range sciences from Montana State University. During her time at MSU, she was the managing director of the Montana Wool Lab. Lisa served as a wool education consultant for the American Sheep Industry Association and with WestFeeds as a ruminant nutritionist. Lisa now runs her own consulting business providing nutritional expertise for cattle and sheep, wool buying, classing and education services, NSIP certified ultrasounding services and OFDA on-site wool testing services. She is also the executive secretary for South Dakota Sheep Growers Association. She is a certified sheep ultrasound technician and an ASI Level 4 wool classer and instructor and performs these services across the U.S. and Canada. Lisa now lives in Newell, South Dakota, and can be reached at lmsurber@gmail.com or 406-581-7772.
Topics for the conference will include: New Ideas on feeding your flock, sheep and goat budgets, nutrition and flushing, membrane protection technologies: fueling fertility, marketing your product, from farm to harvest what it takes, producers panel and vendors to check out.
To register, go to nebraskasheepandgoat.org or contact Melissa Nicholson at ne.sheep.goat@gmail.com or 308-386-8378.