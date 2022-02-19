Daughters of the American Revolution recognizes high schoolers as Good Citizens

Olivia Jean Huff of North Platte High School is the daughter of Monica and Allen Huff. Huff has maintained a high grade point average while also participating in sports. She has earned letters in track, speech, chorus and cross country management. She is a member of the National Honor Society, and received a certificate of recognition in speech and oral interpretation of drama. Huff has earned awards in vocal sextet, mixed chorus and the Leadership and Pride Award-Musician in 2018.

Hayley Miles of Saint Patrick High School and is the daughter of Erika and Larry Miles. She is a member of the National Honor Society, she has been her class president, and a student council class representative. Miles participates in chorus, speech and one act plays, Skills USA, and is on the Girl Scout Advisory Group. She is band president, cross country captain and academic all state for track. Miles was awarded Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award, the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership award and the Great Expectations Award for Choir. She has sung for the elderly in nursing homes, provided music for Mass and was a summer camp leader for Girls Scouts.