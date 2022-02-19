Daughters of the American Revolution recognizes high schoolers as Good Citizens

Sioux Lookout Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution partners with area schools to recognize seniors as a DAR Good Citizen. Each school chooses an outstanding young person who demonstrates qualities of a good citizen which includes dependability (truthfulness, honesty, punctuality), service (cooperation, helpfulness, responsibility), leadership (personality, self-control, initiative) and patriotism (unselfish loyalty to American ideals). Each senior awarded the DAR Good Citizen will receive a certificate and pin from the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Washington, D.C. Several of these deserving students chose to participate in the optional essay contest. Scoring the essay, student’s documents and materials from their school was completed by non-DAR volunteers.
Allyson Jay of Paxton High School scored the highest on her essay and materials. She will receive a $250 scholarship from the Mary Ellen Stringfellow Memorial Fund. Jay is the daughter of Amy and Joel Jay. She is vice president of her class, president of her National Honor Society and Future Problem Solvers where she was a state qualifier. Jay placed several times in one act plays, Science Olympiad and Quizbowl. She frequently runs blood drives and has helped organize the library’s summer reading program. Jay sings the National Anthem at games.
Megan Amos of Stapleton High School was runner-up on her essay and materials. She will receive a $100 scholarship from the Joy Steel Memorial Fund. Amos is the daughter of Kennetha and Jim Amos. She maintains a 4.0 grade point average while participating in sports, speech and Sandhillers 4-H Club. Amos works for her family’s ranch and has earned the Aspiring Young Cattleman award. She is her class president, student council president, National Honor Society president and a member of National Society of High School Scholars. Amos was a Cornhusker’s Girls State candidate, a Hugh O’Brian youth leader and a 4-H junior leader. She has volunteered for Poppy Sales for Veterans and the Stapleton Foundation Gala.
Olivia Jean Huff of North Platte High School is the daughter of Monica and Allen Huff. Huff has maintained a high grade point average while also participating in sports. She has earned letters in track, speech, chorus and cross country management. She is a member of the National Honor Society, and received a certificate of recognition in speech and oral interpretation of drama. Huff has earned awards in vocal sextet, mixed chorus and the Leadership and Pride Award-Musician in 2018.
Hayley Miles of Saint Patrick High School and is the daughter of Erika and Larry Miles. She is a member of the National Honor Society, she has been her class president, and a student council class representative. Miles participates in chorus, speech and one act plays, Skills USA, and is on the Girl Scout Advisory Group. She is band president, cross country captain and academic all state for track. Miles was awarded Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award, the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership award and the Great Expectations Award for Choir. She has sung for the elderly in nursing homes, provided music for Mass and was a summer camp leader for Girls Scouts.
Mallory Zorn of Garden County High School is the daughter of Scott and Tiffany Zorn of Lisco. Zorn has maintained a high grade point average while participating in volleyball, basketball and speech. She was a state qualifier in FFA, student council vice president and a member of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. As an employee and volunteer at the Oshkosh Public Library, she demonstrated “grace and understanding” during the pandemic, according to the director of the library. Zorn traveled to Puerto Rico for disaster relief work in June 2020. She was a Girls’ State representative, a member of the National Honor Society and she was accepted into Marines Summer Leadership and Character Development Academy in 2020.
Kate Vaughn of Hershey High School is the daughter of Jill and Dan Vaughn. Along with her work on the family farm, she has participated in high school sports, student council and is a member of the National Honor Society. Vaughn is class president and a member of Future Business Leaders of America. She organized and hosted blood drives for the Red Cross, and was matched with a camper with special needs for Operation Shine Camp. Vaughn also is a mentor and tutor for an elementary student with special needs. She served at the Veteran’s Day Dinner and the Hershey Legion Hall.
Jessica Folchert of Ogallala High School is the daughter of Renee and Lonnie Folchert. She is on the Academic Honor Roll, serves as historian for the National Honor Society, and president for the Spanish Honor Society. Along with her High School classes, Folchert is also enrolled in classes at Mid-Plains Community College. She is a mentor for the Teammates Program. She is part of the student advisory team where they discuss with the superintendent things to improve the school. Folchert also serves on the Kids Oasis After School Program, and volunteers her time at St. Luke’s Catholic School.
Lawryn Stanley of South Platte Schools and is the daughter of Amy Stanley in Big Springs. She has participated in sports including basketball, volleyball, track, cheer, bowling, speech and band. Stanley is a member of the National Honor Society, Future Problem Solvers, Future Business Leaders of America and Future Farmers of America. She participated in Quiz Bowl, Science Olympiad, one act plays and 4-H.