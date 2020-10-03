Dave Bos hired as new LARM director

The League Association of Risk Management board of directors recently approved the hiring of Dave Bos of Norfolk as the LARM executive director at their September quarterly meeting.

Bos began working for LARM in 2016 as the loss control manager after being employed for 21 years with the Norfolk Police Division. He has an associate in risk management designation and is a licensed property and casualty insurance agent in Nebraska. He is currently working towards a chartered property casualty underwriter designation.

At the same meeting, Tracy Juranek of Nebraska City was approved as the new LARM assistant executive director. Juranek joined LARM in 2012 as executive administrative assistant and served most recently as LARM’s customer service specialist. Juranek has a Bachelors of Science in business administration in marketing from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She has nine years of insurance experience as an independent agent and is licensed in life, health, property and casualty lines.

“We are happy to have Dave and Tracy move into these positions with LARM. We look forward to the leadership they will provide as LARM continues to grow across the state,” said Doug Hanson, mayor of the city of Hickman and LARM board of directors chair.

LARM is an insurance pool made up of over 170 government entities across Nebraska. For more information go to larmpool.org.