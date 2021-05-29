 Skip to main content
David City Boy Scout earns Eagle Scout Award
David City Boy Scout earns Eagle Scout Award

David City Boy Scout earns Eagle Scout Award

Jacob Witter of David City received his Eagle Scout Award May 8. He is the son of Jim and Jo Witter of David City and grandson of Connie Edwards of North Platte. His three brothers — Jim, Jeff and Jack Witter — also have their Eagle Scout Awards along with two cousins — Nathan and Matt Witter, sons of Marc and Brenda Witter of Omaha. Jack graduated from Aquinas High School in David City on May 16. His grandmother, Connie, attended commencement. He will attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney, majoring in chemistry and pre-pharmacy.

