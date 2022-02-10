David Shannon to perform in North Platte

David Shannon, known as Ireland’s Greatest Showman, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24, at the Fox Theatre, Fifth and Bailey streets, in North Platte.

His concert will be the third in the 2021-22 series sponsored by North Platte Concert Association. Season memberships can still be purchased by contacting the secretary, Pat Hoban, at 308-534-4699.

Shannon, a tenor who has been singing professionally in Ireland for more than 25 years, is renowned for his engaging style and charming personality, according to his biographical information.

He has played some of Broadway’s most famous roles, including the Phantom in “The Phantom of the Opera,” Jean Valjean in “Les Miserables,” Judas in “Jesus Christ, Superstar,” Sweeney Todd in “Sweeney Todd” and Kevin T in the London production of “Come From Away.” He has performed with orchestras all over the world.

His program will include several popular selections and songs from Broadway shows. Among them are “Bring Him Home,” “Music of the Night,” “Luck, Be a Lady,” “Danny Boy,” “Volare,” “Mr. Bojangles” and “You Raise Me Up.” He will be accompanied by a guitarist and pianist.