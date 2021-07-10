Dawson Co. 4-H’ers compete in two contests

Twenty-one Dawson County 4-H’ers competed in Life Challenge and Horticulture Judging Contests at the Dawson County Extension Office in Lexington.

4-H Life Challenge Contest

Family and consumer science is the focus of the 4-H Life Challenge Contest. Junior division participants judged and placed super cookies in the foods division and tote bags in the sewing division. Senior division participants judged and placed super cookies and simple tops. Both divisions answered questions on consumer science.

The top scorers in the beginning, junior and senior divisions received the following medals:

» Beginning division — Levi Linsenmeyer of Overton, gold; Paige Walahoski of Overton, silver; and Terrence Bliven of Lexington, bronze.

» Junior division — Nevaeh Sauerof Lexington, gold; Leah Sauer of Lexington, silver; and Rieker Spradlin of Cozad, bronze.

» Senior division — Keith Allen of Lexington, gold; Abby Allen of Lexington, silver; and Addison Luther of Overton, bronze.

The following ribbons were awarded:

» Beginner division: