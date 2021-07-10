Dawson Co. 4-H’ers compete in two contests

Twenty-one Dawson County 4-H’ers competed in Life Challenge and Horticulture Judging Contests at the Dawson County Extension Office in Lexington.
4-H Life Challenge Contest
Family and consumer science is the focus of the 4-H Life Challenge Contest. Junior division participants judged and placed super cookies in the foods division and tote bags in the sewing division. Senior division participants judged and placed super cookies and simple tops. Both divisions answered questions on consumer science.
The top scorers in the beginning, junior and senior divisions received the following medals:
» Beginning division — Levi Linsenmeyer of Overton, gold; Paige Walahoski of Overton, silver; and Terrence Bliven of Lexington, bronze.
» Junior division — Nevaeh Sauerof Lexington, gold; Leah Sauer of Lexington, silver; and Rieker Spradlin of Cozad, bronze.
» Senior division — Keith Allen of Lexington, gold; Abby Allen of Lexington, silver; and Addison Luther of Overton, bronze.
The following ribbons were awarded:
» Beginner division:
Purple ribbon: Levi Linsenmeyer of Overton, Paige Walahoski of Overton, Terrence Bliven of Lexington, Mollie Spradlin of Cozad, and Bristol McConville of Lexington.
Blue: Millie Pepplitsch of Lexington, Ezra Solis of Lexington, and Benjamin Dones of Lexington.
» Junior division:
Purple: Nevaeh Sauer of Lexington, Leah Sauer of Lexington, and Rieker Spradlin of Cozad. Blue: Jaden Hunke of Lexington.
» Senior division:
Purple: Keith Allen of Lexington, Abby Allen of Lexington, Addison Luther of Overton, Parker Walahoski of Overton, and Emma Luther of Overton.
Andrea Nisley, Extension educator, and Mike Wolff, 4-H Extension assistant, conducted the event.
4-H Horticulture Judging Contest
The Dawson County 4-H Horticulture Identification and Judging Contest requires youth to use their knowledge about horticulture to identify a variety of fruits, vegetables, flowers and ornamental plant specimens, as well as answer questions on gardening and complete two placing classes of radishes and Roma tomatoes.
Medal winners and top overall scores were as follows:
» Junior division — Bristol Kubert of Johnson Lake, gold medal; Levi Linsenmeyer of Overton, silver medal; and Mollie Spradlin of Cozad, bronze medal.
» Intermediate division — Paige Walahoski of Overton, gold medal; Rieker Spradlin of Cozad, silver medal; Kylee Kubert of Johnson Lake, bronze medal.
» Senior division — Greg Treffer of Cozad, gold medal; Addison Luther of Overton, silver medal; and Parker Walahoski of Overton, bronze medal.
Ribbons awarded included the following.
» Junior division:
Purple ribbon — Bristol Kubert of Johnson Lake; Levi Linsenmeyer of Overton; and Mollie Spradlin of Cozad.
Blue ribbon: Terrence Bliven of Lexington; Bristol McConville of Lexington; Benjamin Dones of Lexington; and Ezra Solis of Lexington.
» Intermediate division:
Purple ribbon — Paige Walahoski of Overton; Rieker Spradlin of Cozad; and Kylee Kubert of Johnson Lake.
Blue ribbon — Millie Pepplitsch of Lexington; Nevaeh Sauer of Lexington; Jaden Hunke of Lexington; and Leah Sauer of Lexington.
» Senior division:
Purple ribbon — Greg Treffer of Cozad.
Blue ribbon — Addison Luther of Overton; Parker Walahoski of Overton; Keith Allen of Lexington; Emma Luther of Overton; and Sarah Treffer of Cozad.
Mike Wolff, 4-H Extension assistant, conducted the event.