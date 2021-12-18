Dawson Co. 4-H’ers excel at livestock exposition

The Dawson County 4-H Quiz Bowl team recently competed at the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky.

Team members were Emma Peterson of Gothenburg; Greg Treffer of Cozad; Spencer Walahoski of Overton; and Jacie Wolfinger of Lexington. Accompanying the group were coach Shannon Peterson of Gothenburg and chaperone, Bruce Treffer of Cozad.

The team placed third overall. Spencer Walahoski placed fourth overall individually, and Greg Treffer placed eighth overall individually. The Dawson County team won the first three rounds and lost only to Texas and Wisconsin who ended up as champion and reserve champion.

The NAILE is the largest all-breed, purebred livestock event in the world, with 10 livestock divisions and more than 30,000 entries across the country — all under one roof.

Annually, the exposition is host to many of 4-H’s National Livestock contests including Skillathon, Livestock Judging, and Quiz Bowl.