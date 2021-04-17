Dawson Co. 4-H’ers place at archery tournament

The Nebraska State 4-H Indoor Archery Tournament was April 10 at the Platte Valley Ag Park in Columbus. Dawson County was represented by five archers this year.

Parker Walahoski of Overton took fourth place in the basic bow discipline youth division, Rieker Spradlin of Cozad came in thirteenth in the basic bow discipline youth division, Kylee Kubert of Johnson Lake came in second in the freestyle discipline cub division, Wesley Thompson of Lexington achieved a fourth-place finish in the freestyle limited recurve division and Mollie Spradlin of Cozad achieved eighteenth in the basic bow cub division.