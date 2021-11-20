Dawson Co. 4-H meats team places at national competition

The Dawson County 4-H meats team placed fifth overall at the National 4-H Meats Contest held at Kansas State University and the American Royal.

Team members included Helene Keiser of Gothenburg, Emma Peterson of Gothenburg, Jacie Wolfinger of Lexington, and Spencer Walahoski of Overton. The team placed third in pork judging, fourth in beef judging, fifth in retail cut identification, fourth in oral reasons and eighth in retail cut judging.

In the individual rankings, Dawson County team member Helene Keiser earned second in beef judging and seventh in oral reasons. Walahoski ranked seventh in beef judging, ninth in pork judging and 10th in retail cut identification.

The team was coached by Curt Rickertsen of Lexington.

The 2021 American Royal National 4-H Meat Judging and Identification Contest is conducted by the American Meat Science Association and hosted by Kansas State University.

The contest was Oct. 19 at the Kansas State University Meat lab in Weber Hall in Manhattan, Kansas. The awards breakfast on Oct. 20 was at the American Royal Building in Kansas City.