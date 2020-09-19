Dawson Co. Extension hosting 2020 Make It With Wool Contest

The 2020 State Make It With Wool Contest will be at 9 a.m. on Nov. 21 at the Dawson County Extension Office in Lexington. Everyone is invited to the public Fashion Show at 1 p.m.
The object of the contest is to promote the beauty and versatility of wool fabrics and yarns, to encourage personal creations in sewing, knitting, crocheting, spinning and weaving of wool fabrics and yarns and to recognize creative skills.
The divisions, determined by age as of Jan. 1, are as follows:
» Preteen — ages 12 and younger.
» Junior — ages 13 to 16.
» Senior — ages 17 to 24.
» Adult — ages 25 and older.
» Made For Others.
For more information, contact the Nebraska State Director Andrea Nisley via physical mail at P.O. Box 757, Lexington, by phone at 308-324-5501 or emailing anisley1@unl.edu or the district directors.
District directors include:
» District I — Doris Rush of Scottsbluff, 308-635-0156, and Rosalene Tollman of Marsland, 308-665-2415.
» District II — Crystal Fangmeier of Hebron, 402-768-4183.
» District III — Sarah Purcell of Syracuse, 402-269-2301.
The entry form, state brochure and national wool contest guidelines are posted on the website at extension.unl.edu/statewide/dawson. Entry forms, fees, wool samples and wool testing fees are due by Oct. 15 to Andrea Nisley. The fabrics/yarns used for the wool contest must be 100% wool or wool blend that’s minimum 60% wool or specialty wool fiber, for each fashion fabric or yarn used. Specialty wool fibers include alpaca, angora, camel, cashmere, llama, mohair and vicuna.
More information is available on the National Make It With Wool website at makeitwithwool.com.
Earlier this year, the 2019 state contest winners competed at the 2020 National Contest in Scottsdale, Arizona, where Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington placed in the top ten in the junior division and Arlene Soria of Kearney also placed in the top ten in the senior division.
The National Make It With Wool Contest also has a fashion design competition for college students who are currently enrolled in a college-level fashion or apparel design program. Entry deadline is Nov. 1 for Fashion Design Competition. Information, criteria, how to enter and deadline information is given on the National Make It With Wool website.
