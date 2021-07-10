Dawson Co. Extension hosts 4-H Weed, Grass Identification Contest

Twenty Dawson County 4-H youth had the opportunity to participate in the Weed and Grass Identification Contest where they had to identify several weed species, including poison hemlock, wild buckwheat and tall morning glory.

Medal winners and top overall scores in the junior division went to Levi Linsenmeyer of Overton, gold medal; Millie Pepplitsch of Lexington, silver medal; and Mollie Spradlin of Cozad, bronze medal.

In the intermediate division, Rieker Spradlin of Cozad earned a gold medal; Kylee Kubert of Johnson Lake earned a silver medal; and Paige Walahoski of Overton earned a bronze medal.

Senior division medal winners were Sarah Treffer of Cozad with a gold medal; Greg Treffer of Cozad with a silver medal; and Emma Luther of Overton with a bronze medal.

In the junior division, purple ribbons were awarded to Levi Linsenmeyer of Overton, Millie Pepplitsch of Lexington and Mollie Spradlin of Cozad. Blue ribbons were awarded to Ezra Solis of Lexington, Benjamin Dones of Lexington, Terrence Bliven of Lexington and Bristol McConville of Lexington.