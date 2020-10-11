Dawson Co. places third in PASE

The only contest held this year at the Premier Animal Science Event at UNL was the state Senior 4-H Livestock Judging Contest. Dawson County placed third, just behind Lincoln and Buffalo counties.

Leading the way for Dawson was Mattison Beattie, Sumner; who finished eighth overall and Jacie Wolfinger, Lexington; who placed 10th. Other team members were Helene Keiser, Gothenburg; Gage Schledewitz, Oconto; and Spencer Walahoski, Overton.

In team scores, Dawson was third in Reasons, with Beattie being the fifth individual; second in Swine with Keiser fifth and Wolfinger 10th and third in Beef with Walahoski earning fifth place and Beattie eighth; and fourth in Sheep/Goats with Wolfinger and Beattie taking home seventh and eighth place, respectively.