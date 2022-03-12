Dawson County 4-H announces speech results

Twenty-six Dawson County 4-H members participated in the 2022 4-H Public Speaking Contest at the Dawson County Extension Office in Lexington.

All 4-H’ers received $10 for participating in the contest, courtesy of Dawson County Bankers. State sponsor Radio Station KRVN provided county ribbons for all contestants.

An MP3/radio was presented to the high individual in each of the three speech divisions, courtesy of county sponsor KRVN. MP3/radio winners in the speech competition were Alexandra Rickertsen, junior division; and Lorelai Rickertsen, intermediate division.

Two $10 bills, courtesy of the Dawson County 4-H Foundation, were presented to Griffin Owens and Harper Racek for being high individuals in the PSA Category.

Purple ribbon winners in the junior division were Elsie Cool of Gothenburg, “Expect the Unexpected”; Griffin Owens of Lexington, “Level Up”; Alexandra Rickertsen of Lexington, “Ketchup and Fries”; Seth Wahlgren of Gothenburg, “Finally 4-H Age”; Grant Walahoski of Overton, “How to be Successful in 4-H” and Meg Walahoski of Overton, “First Five Fears.”

Blue ribbon winners in the junior division were Augustus Barnes of Gothenburg, “Prepping My Pork”; Gabrielle Caraway of Lexington, “Excited for My Summer with Durango”; Tanner Fairley of Brady, “Serving Up Community Service”; Bodee Klemm of Lexington, “Redman”; Melissa Montano of Kearney, “My First Year”; McKenna Reiman of Cozad, “Three Ps in a Pod” and Clay Terrell of Gothenburg, “What Should I Show at the Fair?”

Purple ribbon winners in the intermediate division were Terrence Bliven of Lexington, “Speech — the 4-H Way”; Sophia Burns of Cozad, “A Summer With the Boys”; Jaden Hunke of Lexington, “My Hidden Talent”; Brooklyn Reiman of Cozad, “You Can’t Eat Science”; Carson Reiman of Cozad, “Rules”; Greta Rickertsen of Lexington, “Raising the Bar”; Lorelai Rickertsen of Lexington, “What’s in a Name?”; Grant Wahlgren of Gothenburg, “4-H and Homeschool Go Hand and Hand”; and Reid Wahlgren of Gothenburg, “It’s No Horsing Around.”

Blue ribbon winner in the intermediate division was Cassidy Reiman of Cozad, “Building a Better Me.”

Red ribbon winner in the intermediate division was Dallee Barnes of Gothenburg, “Dorothy Lynch’s Dolly Parton.”

Purple ribbon winner in the senior division was Casey Wahlgren of Gothenburg, “From 4-H to the Trophy Wall.”

Purple ribbon winners in the PSA junior division were Elsie Cool of Gothenburg, “4-H, Something for Everyone”; and Griffin Owens of Lexington, “Opportunity Knocking.”

Purple ribbon winner in the PSA intermediate division were Jaden Hunke of Lexington, “4-H Superheroes”; Harper Racek of Lexington, “Opportunities, Opportunities”; Brooklyn Reiman of Cozad, “Opportunities Abound”; and Cassidy Reiman of Cozad, “4-H Means for All.”

Judges for the 4-H Public Speaking Contest were Sandy Stockall, Miranda Stoll, Clay Patton, and Beth Rogers.

Emcees were Wesley Thompson and Mathias Pepplitsch, both of Lexington.

Representing Dawson County at State Public Speaking Contest in June will be Sophia Burns, Brooklyn Reiman, Greta Rickertsen, Lorelai Rickertsen and Grant Wahlgren in the intermediate division; Casey Wahlgren in the senior division; and Jaden Hunke, Harper Racek, Brooklyn Reiman and Carson Reiman in the intermediate PSA division.