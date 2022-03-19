Dawson County 4-H compete at Cattlemen’s Classic

LEXINGTON — Recently, nine Dawson County youth participated in the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic Winter Edition Judging Contest in Kearney. Over 400 youth from across the Midwest competed in the contest. The junior team was comprised of Grant Walahoski of Overton, Paige Walahoski of Overton, Emma Stallbaumer of Oconto and Samual Winter of Cozad. Meg Walahoski competed as an independent in the junior division. The senior team included Parker Walahoski of Overton, Spencer Walahoski of Overton and Jacie and Jaelin Wolfinger of Lexington.

The Dawson County junior youth team walked away with high team overall, high team reasons and high team placings. Paige Walahoski placed second in high individual overall, third in high individual placings, and fifth in high individual reasons. Emma Stallbaumer placed third in high individual overall, sixth in high individual placings, second in high individual overall feedlot cattle, and eighth in high individual placings. Samual Winter placed sixth in high individual overall feedlot cattle.

The Dawson County senior youth team also had a good showing at the contest. They placed ninth in high team overall, 10th in high team placings, and seventh in high team reasons. Jacie Wolfinger placed fourth out of 66 competitors in high individual overall feedlot cattle, 17th in high individual overall, and 15th in high individual reasons. Spencer Wolfinger placed 12th in high individual overall feedlot cattle. These youth are continuing the strong tradition of judging in Dawson County.