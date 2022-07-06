Dawson County 4-H’ers compete in state speech

Eight 4-H’ers from Dawson County were among the 154 contestants from 46 counties who competed in the 2022 Nebraska 4-H public speaking contest June 24 in Lincoln.

In the intermediate division (11 to 13 years old), and senior division (14 to 18 years old), speakers were required to prepare an original speech on an aspect relating to their 4-H experience. In the intermediate and senior radio public service announcement divisions, 4-H’ers were required to write a 60-second radio spot promoting 4-H. 4-H’ers who competed in the Radio PSA division could also compete in the speech divisions.

The impromptu speech contest debuted this year. On the day of the contest, participants randomly selected a topic, wrote a speech in 15 minutes or less and then delivered their speech to judges and audience members.

Individual results and ribbon placings for the Dawson County participants include:

» In the intermediate speech division, purple ribbons went to Sophia Burns of Cozad with her speech titled “A Summer with the Boys”; and Brooklyn Reiman of Cozad with her speech titled “You Can’t Eat Science”; Greta Rickertsen of Lexington with her speech titled “Raising the Bar.” A blue ribbon went to Terrence Bliven of Lexington with his speech titled “Speech — The 4-H Way.” A red ribbon went to Lorelai Rickertsen of Lexington with her speech titled “What’s in a Name?” Sophia Burns received eighth place in the intermediate division.

» In the intermediate PSA division, purple ribbons went to Harper Racek of Lexington with her PSA titled “Opportunities, Opportunities!”; and Cassidy Reiman of Cozad with her PSA titled “4-H Means for All”; Brooklyn Reiman of Cozad with her PSA titled “Opportunities Abound.” A blue ribbon went to Jaden Hunke of Lexington with her PSA titled “4-H Superheroes.”

» In the intermediate Impromptu Speech division, a purple ribbon went to Brooklyn Reiman of Cozad with her impromptu speech titled “Head, Heart, Hands and Health: If a 5th H Was Added, What Would It Be?”