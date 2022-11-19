 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawson County 4-H’ers to attend National 4-H Congress

Six Dawson County 4-H’ers were selected to attend the National 4-H Youth Congress in Atlanta, Georgia. Those attending are, from left, Emma Luther, Overton; Jacie Wolfinger, Lexington; and Lexi Johnson, Gothenburg; and Jaelin Wolfinger, Lexington. Also attending but not present at the BBQ were Addison Luther, Overton; and Casey Wahlgren, Gothenburg.

 Photo courtesy of Nebraska Extension

Six Dawson County 4-H’ers will be among the Nebraska 4-H delegation to the 2022 National 4-H Youth Congress, Nov. 25 to 29 in Atlanta, Georgia.

National 4-H Congress is one of the premiere experiences for 4-H members across the country to participate in. For 100 years, youth from the United States and its territories have been gathering to celebrate the successes and accomplishments of 4-H at this event.

The conference not only recognizes excellence but also provides an outstanding, educational opportunity for 4-H Youth. This year’s congress theme is “Unforgettable Past, Innovative Future.”

All of the Dawson County representatives were selected based on their 4-H projects and achievements, community service, citizenship and leadership activities.

A 4-H member earns the right to attend National 4-H Congress through a series of competitions, starting at the county level, progressing through the state level.

Those attending are:

Lexi Johnson of Gothenburg, agriculture.

Addison Luther of Overton, healthy living.

Emma Luther of Overton, healthy living.

Casey Wahlgren of Gothenburg, healthy living.

Jacie Wolfinger of Lexington, agriculture.

Jaelin Wolfinger of Lexington, agriculture.

They will spend five days engaging in leadership, citizenship, global awareness and inclusion. The congress provides youth, ages 15 to 19, with a quality educational and cross-cultural experience that exceeds what any state independently provides.

