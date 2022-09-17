Dawson County 4-H release contest results

The following Dawson County 4-H’ers received the following ribbons and placings at the Nebraska State Fair.

Clothing construction

Sydni Ringenberg of Lexington received the 2022 Nebraska Make It With Wool 4-H Construction Best of Show plaque for her royal blue wool coat.

Horticulture

Intermediate division blue ribbon winners were Rieker Spradlin of Cozad took 10th place and received a blue ribbon, and Wesley Thompson of Lexington received a blue ribbon. Mollie Spradlin of Cozad received a white ribbon.

The intermediate team of Mollie, Rieker and Thompson ranked third overall.

Weed and grass identification

The team of Brooklyn Reiman, Cassidy Reiman, Mollie Spradlin and Rieker Spradlin ranked second overall.

In the intermediate division, Brooklyn placed third and received a purple ribbon and Rieker placed fifth and earned a blue ribbon.

Cassidy and Mollie both received red ribbons.

Tree identification

In the intermediate division, Rieker Spradlin of Cozad won a blue ribbon and placed fifth.

Wesley Thompson of Lexington also won a red ribbon and placed seventh.

Insect identification

In the intermediate division contest, Cassidy Reiman of Cozad earned fifth place and a blue ribbon, and Brooklyn Reiman of Cozad received seventh place and a red ribbon.

4-H rainbow ribbon recognition awards

Every 4-H exhibit at the Nebraska State Fair is unique and special in its own way. However, some really stand out in a crowd. The following list recognizes individuals in the various 4-H Exhibit Hall departments that drew special attention.

Clothing department

Wesley Thompson of Lexington — Beyond the Needle exhibit — “Color Facts Poster — Above & Beyond Information! Wow!”; clothing 2 exhibit — “Vest — Topstitching & Zippers, Beautiful, Nice Job.”

Sydni Ringenberg of Lexington — clothing 3 exhibit — “Royal Blue Wool Coat — Buttons & Topstitching.”

Mollie Spradlin of Cozad — shopping in style exhibit — “Clothing First Aid Kit — A great size for on the go emergencies.”

Photography department

Wesley Thompson of Lexington — candid photo print — “You incorporated every aspect of photography in an excellent manner.”

Brooklyn Reiman of Cozad — advanced techniques and lighting print — “Very good post-editing, excellent composition and detail! Perfectly framed.”

Science and technology department

Seth Rhea of Lexington — unit 4 woodworking exhibit — “Table — Excellent Job!”

Wesley Thompson of Lexington — rocket exhibit — “Pink Pigaus — Really Unique Rocket!”

Agronomy department

Mollie Spradlin of Cozad — field corn — “Very detailed report & testing new products that might increase yield.”