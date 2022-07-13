Dawson County 4-H releases fashion show results

Dawson County’s 4-H sewers displayed handmade garments at the 2022 fashion show on July 6 at the Lexington Middle School auditorium.

The theme for the show was “A Starry Night.” Narrators for this event were Abbie Owens, Saidi Ringenberg and Sydni Ringenberg, all of Lexington.

The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the Dawson County delegates selected for the State Fair Fashion Show.

Trophy winners and delegates were Abbie Owens and Saidi Ringenberg, both of Lexington. Alternates and medal winners were Nevaeh Sauer of Lexington, first alternate; and Maya Soria of Kearney, second alternate. Andrea Nisley, UNL Extension educator, announced the trophy winners and State Fair delegates.

Also announced were the delegates to the State Fair in the Shopping In Style Fashion Show. Trophy winners and delegates were Lorelai Rickertsen of Lexington and Aven Zimmerman of Overton, and alternate was Mollie Spradlin of Cozad.

Judges for the fashion show and clothing construction were Marilyn Martin, Charmayne Popp, Tracy Popp, Elaine Redfern and Diana Williams. Carol Keiser of Gothenburg and Sharon Pearson of Brady were superintendent and assistant superintendent of clothing respectively. Helpers for the day were Gail Kramer, Amy Pepplitsch, Stephanie Ringenberg and Tina Thompson all of Lexington, and Karon Spradlin of Cozad. Barb Batie of Lexington served as photographer at the clothing contest.

Clothing construction fashion showThe following are the fashion show ribbon placings for each project:

STEAM clothing — Beyond the Needle — beginning embellished garment with original design: Purple: Anna Dillon of Cozad and Aven Zimmerman of Overton.

STEAM clothing — Beyond the Needle — intermediate embellished garment with original design: Purple: Bristol McConville of Lexington and Mollie Spradlin of Cozad.

STEAM clothing — Beyond the Needle — textile art garment: Blue: Aven Zimmerman of Overton.

STEAM clothing 1 — fundamentals — simple bottom — pants, shorts, capris or skirt: Purple: Josue Casanova, Bristol McConville, Elena McFarland, Alexandra Rickertsen and Makennah Sauer all of Lexington.

STEAM clothing 2 — simple sewing — top or vest: Purple: Benjamin Dones of Lexington.

STEAM clothing 2 — simply sewing — skirt: Purple: Kathryn Bartruff of Gothenburg.

STEAM clothing 2 — lined or unlined jacket or poncho: Purple: Greta Rickertsen of Lexington and Mollie Spradlin of Cozad.

STEAM clothing 2 — simple sewing — dress: Purple: Jaden Hunke of Lexington, Melissa Montano of Kearney, and Leah Sauer of Lexington.

STEAM clothing 2 — simple sewing — romper or jumpsuit: Purple: Millie Pepplitsch and Lorelai Rickertsen of Lexington, and Maya Soria of Kearney.

STEAM clothing 2 — simple sewing — skirted outfit: Purple: Nevaeh Sauer of Lexington.

STEAM clothing 2 — simple sewing — pants and or short outfit: Purple: Wesley Thompson of Lexington.

STEAM clothing 3 — a stitch further — non-tailored lined or unlined jacket or coat: Purple: Ariel Rhea of Lexington.

STEAM clothing 3 — a stitch further — tailored suit, jacket, coat or outerwear: Purple: Karla Herrarte, Abbie Owens, Saidi Ringenberg and Sydni Ringenberg all of Lexington.

Shopping In Style Fashion ShowThe following are the modeled purchased outfit and written report ribbon placings for Shopping in Style.

Purple: Lorelai Rickertsen of Lexington, Mollie Spradlin of Cozad and Aven Zimmerman of Overton.