Dawson County 4-H reveals livestock judging results

Earlier this month, several youths competed in the 2022 Dawson County 4-H Livestock Judging Contest at the fairgrounds in Lexington. There were two divisions, senior and junior, that were broken up by age. The contest consisted of hog, sheep and cattle classes and oral reasons on those classes, according to a press release.

Greg Treffer of Cozad won the senior division receiving a gold medal. Sarah Treffer of Cozad placed second receiving a silver medal. Parker Walahoski of Overton placed third receiving a bronze medal. All the medals were provided by Monsanto. Senior division ribbon awards include: Purple — Greg Treffer, Cozad; Sarah Treffer, Cozad; Parker Walahoski, Overton; and Jaelin Wolfinger, Lexington.

Paige Walahoski of Overton won the junior division receiving a gold medal. Bristol McConville of Lexington placed second receiving a silver medal. Lorelai Rickertsen of Lexington placed third receiving a bronze medal. Greta Rickertsen of Lexington won a purple ribbon in the Junior Division and Grant Walahoski of Overton also won a purple ribbon. Blue ribbons were awarded to Hailey Jensen of Cozad, Makennah Sauer of Lexington, Meg Walahoski of Overton, Alex Rickertsen of Lexington and Gabby Caraway of Cozad.

Boots N’ Spurs 4-H Club won the senior team honors, receiving a purple ribbon and their name on a plaque, and Horseshoe Bend 4-H Club won the junior division’s honors.

Livestock for this event consisted of breeding gilts furnished by Pat Peterson of Gothenburg and market barrows from Paul and Shannon Peterson also of Gothenburg, sheep from Jared and Kris Walahoski of Overton, steers from Curt Rickertsen of Lexington and breeding heifers and yearling bulls from Todd Ibach of Sumner. The fairgrounds facilities were provided by the Dawson County Agricultural Society.

Dawson County Cattlemen Executive Director Shannon Peterson of Gothenburg organized the contest. Serving as contest officials were Paul and Shannon Peterson of Gothenburg, Todd Ibach, Sumner; Janice Wolfinger, Lexington; and Curt Rickertsen of Lexington.