Dawson County 4-H'ers compete in Life Challenge Contest

Sixteen Dawson County 4-H’ers competed in the Life Challenge Contest, Photography Judging Contest, and 4-H Horticulture Identification and Judging Contest on June 1 at the Dawson County Extension Office in Lexington.
4-H Life Challenge Contest
Family and consumer science is the focus of the 4-H Life Challenge Contest. Participants judged cookies, vests and shorts, gave oral reasons, and took a quiz.
The top scorers in the junior, intermediate and senior divisions received the following medals:
- Junior Division: Melissa Montano of Kearney, gold medal; Mollie Spradlin of Cozad, silver medal; and Megan Walahoski of Overton, bronze medal.
- Intermediate Division: Paige Walahoski of Overton, gold medal; Wesley Thompson of Lexington, silver medal; and Maya Soria of Kearney, bronze medal.
- Senior Division: Parker Walahoski of Overton, gold medal; Rieker Spradlin of Cozad, silver medal; and Sarah Treffer of Cozad, bronze medal.
The following ribbons were awarded:
- Junior Division: Purple: Melissa Montano of Kearney, Mollie Spradlin of Cozad, Megan Walahoski of Overton and Bristol McConville of Lexington. Blue: Josue Casanova of Lexington, and Grant Walahoski of Overton.
- Intermediate Division: Purple: Paige Walahoski of Overton, Wesley Thompson of Lexington, Maya Soria of Kearney, Joel Soria of Kearney and Terrence Bliven of Lexington.
- Senior Division: Purple: Parker Walahoski of Overton, Rieker Spradlin of Cozad, Sarah Treffer of Cozad, Emma Luther of Overton and Nevaeh Sauer of Lexington.
Andrea Nisley, Extension educator, and Mike Wolff, 4-H Extension assistant, conducted the event.
4-H Photography Contest
The Dawson County 4-H Photography Judging Contest consisted of two classes of photographs per division and knowledge test. The top scorers in the junior, intermediate and senior divisions received the following medals:
- Junior Division: Mollie Spradlin of Cozad, gold medal; Melissa Montano of Kearney, silver medal; and Megan Walahoski of Overton, bronze medal.
- Intermediate Division: Wesley Thompson of Lexington, gold medal; Joel Soria of Kearney, silver medal; and Maya Soria of Kearney, bronze medal.
- Senior Division: Emma Luther of Overton, gold medal; Sarah Treffer of Cozad, silver medal; and Parker Walahoski of Overton, bronze medal.
The following ribbons were awarded:
- Junior Division: Purple: Mollie Spradlin of Cozad, Melissa Montano of Kearney and Megan Walahoski of Overton. Blue: Bristol McConville of Lexington, Josue Casanova of Lexington and Grant Walahoski of Overton.
- Intermediate Division: Purple: Wesley Thompson of Lexington, Joel Soria of Kearney and Maya Soria of Kearney. Blue: Terrence Bliven of Lexington and Paige Walahoski of Overton.
- Senior Division: Purple: Emma Luther of Overton and Sarah Treffer of Cozad. Blue: Parker Walahoski of Overton, Rieker Spradlin of Cozad and Nevaeh Sauer of Lexington.
Mike Wolff, 4-H Extension Assistant, conducted the event.
4-H Horticulture Identification and Judging
The Dawson County 4-H Horticulture Identification and Judging Contest requires youth to use their knowledge about horticulture to identify a variety of fruits, vegetables, flowers and ornamental plant specimens, as well as answer questions on gardening and completing two placing classes of carrots and apples.
- Medal winners and top overall scores in the Junior Division went to Bristol McConville of Lexington, gold medal; Grant Walahoski of Overton, silver medal; and Josue Casanova of Lexington, bronze medal.
- In the Intermediate Division, Mollie Spradlin of Cozad earned a gold medal; Wesley Thompson of Lexington, silver medal; Paige Walahoski, of Overton, bronze medal.
- Senior Division medal winners were Sarah Treffer of Cozad, gold medal; Rieker Spradlin of Cozad, silver medal; and Emma Luther of Overton, bronze medal.
Ribbon awards included:
- Junior Division: Purple: Bristol McConville of Lexington, Grant Walahoski of Overton, Josue Casanova of Lexington and Megan Walahoski of Overton. Blue: Melissa Montano of Kearney.
- Intermediate Division: Purple: Mollie Spradlin of Cozad, Wesley Thompson of Lexington and Paige Walahoski of Overton. Blue: Maya Soria of Kearney, Terence Bliven of Lexington and Joel Soria of Kearney.
- Senior Division: Purple: Sarah Treffer of Cozad and Rieker Spradlin of Cozad. Blue: Emma Luther of Overton, Greg Treffer of Cozad, Parker Walahoski of Overton and Nevaeh Sauer of Lexington.
Sarah Sivits, Extension educator, and Mike Wolff, 4-H Extension assistant, conducted the event.
The 4-H program is sponsored by the University of Nebraska Extension in Dawson County.