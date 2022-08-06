Dawson County 4-H'ers compete in Life Challenge Contest

Sixteen Dawson County 4-H’ers competed in the Life Challenge Contest, Photography Judging Contest, and 4-H Horticulture Identification and Judging Contest on June 1 at the Dawson County Extension Office in Lexington.

4-H Life Challenge Contest

Family and consumer science is the focus of the 4-H Life Challenge Contest. Participants judged cookies, vests and shorts, gave oral reasons, and took a quiz.

The top scorers in the junior, intermediate and senior divisions received the following medals:

Junior Division: Melissa Montano of Kearney, gold medal; Mollie Spradlin of Cozad, silver medal; and Megan Walahoski of Overton, bronze medal.

Intermediate Division: Paige Walahoski of Overton, gold medal; Wesley Thompson of Lexington, silver medal; and Maya Soria of Kearney, bronze medal.

Senior Division: Parker Walahoski of Overton, gold medal; Rieker Spradlin of Cozad, silver medal; and Sarah Treffer of Cozad, bronze medal.

The following ribbons were awarded:

Junior Division: Purple: Melissa Montano of Kearney, Mollie Spradlin of Cozad, Megan Walahoski of Overton and Bristol McConville of Lexington. Blue: Josue Casanova of Lexington, and Grant Walahoski of Overton.

Intermediate Division: Purple: Paige Walahoski of Overton, Wesley Thompson of Lexington, Maya Soria of Kearney, Joel Soria of Kearney and Terrence Bliven of Lexington.

Senior Division: Purple: Parker Walahoski of Overton, Rieker Spradlin of Cozad, Sarah Treffer of Cozad, Emma Luther of Overton and Nevaeh Sauer of Lexington.

Andrea Nisley, Extension educator, and Mike Wolff, 4-H Extension assistant, conducted the event.

4-H Photography Contest

The Dawson County 4-H Photography Judging Contest consisted of two classes of photographs per division and knowledge test. The top scorers in the junior, intermediate and senior divisions received the following medals:

Junior Division: Mollie Spradlin of Cozad, gold medal; Melissa Montano of Kearney, silver medal; and Megan Walahoski of Overton, bronze medal.

Intermediate Division: Wesley Thompson of Lexington, gold medal; Joel Soria of Kearney, silver medal; and Maya Soria of Kearney, bronze medal.

Senior Division: Emma Luther of Overton, gold medal; Sarah Treffer of Cozad, silver medal; and Parker Walahoski of Overton, bronze medal.

The following ribbons were awarded:

Junior Division: Purple: Mollie Spradlin of Cozad, Melissa Montano of Kearney and Megan Walahoski of Overton. Blue: Bristol McConville of Lexington, Josue Casanova of Lexington and Grant Walahoski of Overton.

Intermediate Division: Purple: Wesley Thompson of Lexington, Joel Soria of Kearney and Maya Soria of Kearney. Blue: Terrence Bliven of Lexington and Paige Walahoski of Overton.

Senior Division: Purple: Emma Luther of Overton and Sarah Treffer of Cozad. Blue: Parker Walahoski of Overton, Rieker Spradlin of Cozad and Nevaeh Sauer of Lexington.

Mike Wolff, 4-H Extension Assistant, conducted the event.

4-H Horticulture Identification and Judging

The Dawson County 4-H Horticulture Identification and Judging Contest requires youth to use their knowledge about horticulture to identify a variety of fruits, vegetables, flowers and ornamental plant specimens, as well as answer questions on gardening and completing two placing classes of carrots and apples.

Medal winners and top overall scores in the Junior Division went to Bristol McConville of Lexington, gold medal; Grant Walahoski of Overton, silver medal; and Josue Casanova of Lexington, bronze medal.

In the Intermediate Division, Mollie Spradlin of Cozad earned a gold medal; Wesley Thompson of Lexington, silver medal; Paige Walahoski, of Overton, bronze medal.

Senior Division medal winners were Sarah Treffer of Cozad, gold medal; Rieker Spradlin of Cozad, silver medal; and Emma Luther of Overton, bronze medal.

Ribbon awards included:

Junior Division: Purple: Bristol McConville of Lexington, Grant Walahoski of Overton, Josue Casanova of Lexington and Megan Walahoski of Overton. Blue: Melissa Montano of Kearney.

Intermediate Division: Purple: Mollie Spradlin of Cozad, Wesley Thompson of Lexington and Paige Walahoski of Overton. Blue: Maya Soria of Kearney, Terence Bliven of Lexington and Joel Soria of Kearney.

Senior Division: Purple: Sarah Treffer of Cozad and Rieker Spradlin of Cozad. Blue: Emma Luther of Overton, Greg Treffer of Cozad, Parker Walahoski of Overton and Nevaeh Sauer of Lexington.

Sarah Sivits, Extension educator, and Mike Wolff, 4-H Extension assistant, conducted the event.

The 4-H program is sponsored by the University of Nebraska Extension in Dawson County.