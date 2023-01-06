Dawson County 4-H'ers heading to state competition

The Dawson County 4‑H Council announced at the recent 4‑H Achievement Barbecue their nominees to represent Dawson County in the state 4‑H awards/incentives program competition.

The main basis for selection is the growth of the candidate, how they have shared their knowledge with others and how they have been involved in their community.

The state selection process has changed to “achievement application” for the selection of delegates to the National 4-H Congress and National 4-H Conference.

The Dawson County 4‑H nominees for National 4-H Congress are as follows:

Preston Beattie, Sumner; Jaden Hunke, Lexington; Addison Luther, Overton; Taylor Kramer, Oconto; and Andrew Kreuscher, Gothenburg.

Several 4-H’ers earned the opportunity to represent Dawson County in the state selection process for National 4-H Conference. The state selection is based on the achievement application and a personal interview.

Those 4-H’ers include:

Bart Beattie, Sumner; Preston Beattie, Sumner; Karla Herrarte, Lexington; Jaden Hunke, Lexington; Lexi Johnson, Gothenburg; Taylor Kramer, Oconto; Andrew Kreuscher, Gothenburg; Addison Luther, Overton; Emma Luther, Overton; Emma Peterson, Gothenburg; Saidi Ringenberg, Lexington; Sydni Ringenberg, Lexington; Greg Treffer, Cozad; Sarah Treffer, Cozad; Casey Wahlgren, Gothenburg; Jacie Wolfinger, Lexington; and Jaelin Wolfinger, Lexington.