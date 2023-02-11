Twelve Dawson County youth participated in the Nebraska 4-H State Indoor Archery Tournament in Columbus on Jan. 28. The youth demonstrated their ability in three disciplines across three age brackets.

In basic bow cub division Mollie Spradlin of Cozad finished in sixth place, Maggie Duryea was 11th and Lysa Duryea of Lexington was 26th.

In basic bow youth division, Charlie Baker of Cozad finished ninth, Jaden Hunke of Lexington 13th and Rieker Spradlin of Cozad 15th.

In bow hunter freestyle cub division, Bristol Kubert of Johnson Lake finished ninth, Kylee Kubert of Johnson Lake ninth, Beckett Anderson of Gothenburg 33rd and EveLynn Schroeder of Cozad 34th.

In the youth division of the bow hunter freestyle discipline, Wesley Thompson of Lexington placed third, receiving a bronze medal.

Parker Walahoski of Overton took 18th place in the young adult division of the bow hunter freestyle group.

The event was sponsored by the Nebraska 4-H Shooting Sports Archery Committee. There were nearly 250 competitors from all around the state participating in the event.

For more information, contact Mike Wolff, Dawson County Extension assistant, at 308-324-5501 or mwolff11@unl.edu.