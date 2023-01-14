Dawson County child care facilities to receive ARPA funding

Dawson County is one of 21 counties statewide that will gain funding to expand child care availability through American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The Nebraska Children and Families Foundation's Communities for Kids initative has teamed with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' Children and Family Services to distribute the funds.

As a result, Gothenburg Early Childhood Learning Center will receive a capacity expansion of 330 children and Lexington Communities for Kids will receive capacity expansion of 34, according to a press release.

Nebraska consistently ranks among the top five states for percentage of children aged 0 to 5 with all available parents in the workforce. Even before the pandemic, 91% of Nebraska counties lacked adequate child care options to meet the needs of their working families.

That deficit has become even more apparent as Nebraska struggles to find enough workers to meet employers’ needs and fuel economic recovery and growth. This funding will help several communities with high need help alleviate their child care shortage.

Marti McFadden Beard, vice president of Early Childhood at Nebraska Children said, “Communities for Kids is thrilled to partner with DHHS on this opportunity to support 16 local Nebraska projects to increase child care capacity. Throughout our work across the state, we see the impact of high-quality accessible care and understand that child care not only positively impacts children, but also families, employers, schools, and communities. Our deepest thanks to DHHS for partnering with us on this opportunity to enhance these communities.”

Along with the funds, Communities for Kids provides expertise, tools, and resources to the communities to support the expansion of their programs. For more information, go to communitiesforkids.org.

Other counties that will benefit from the funds are Brown, Douglas, Madison, Colfax, Douglas, Sarpy, Antelope, Box Butte, Nuckolls, Kimball, Merrick, Nance, Polk, Hamilton, Otoe, Holt, Columbus, Platte, Gage and Johnson.