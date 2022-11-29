Dawson County seeking Extension Board members

The Dawson County commissioners are seeking five nominees for possible appointment to the Dawson County Extension Board.

The term is two years with the option of serving another two-year term, according to a press release.

The appointment is made in December with the term beginning in January. The person must live in Dawson County, be a registered voter and live in commissioner districts 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 served by Rick Zarek, Bill Stewart, Dennis Rickertsen/ Kevin Swanson, PJ Jacobson and Rod Reynolds.

The Extension Board provides direction to the University of Nebraska Extension program in Dawson County which provides educational information to agriculture, family and consumer science, 4-H youth and in community resource development.

Submit your nomination by Dec. 8 to Sarah Sivits at the Dawson County Extension Office at 308-324-5501.