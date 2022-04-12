Dawson Public Power District awards $2,000 scholarship to St. Patrick High School student

LEXINGTON — Dawson Public Power District has awarded Sawyer McGill a $2,000 utility line scholarship to pursue his degree. McGill is a student at St. Patrick High School and is the son of Jake and Amy McGill, according to a press release.

He plans to study utility line at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

“My dad introduced me to this profession and sparked my interest in electricity,” McGill wrote. “I have several family members who are linemen or power workers, including my dad. I am a hard worker and do my best to keep up on my studies. Doing good in my classes will help me in my profession; I will understand things easier and be able to complete tasks more efficiently.”

The Dawson PPD Utility Line Scholarship has been awarded to one student annually since 2001.

“Dawson PPD is proud to offer this scholarship to help build the next generation of lineworkers,” said Dawson PPD communications specialist Chelsea Gengenbach. “These students learn the basics of electrical distribution with an emphasis on safety. It better prepares them for their career and makes a great first impression for an employer.”

Dawson Public Power District is a Nebraska rural electric utility system that serves south central Nebraska along the Platte River Valley. Organized in 1937, Dawson PPD provides service to more than 23,000 electric meters and maintains over 5,800 miles of power lines. The district’s 5,800-square-mile territory includes all of the rural areas in Dawson and Buffalo Counties, approximately two-thirds of Gosper County, a third of Lincoln County and parts of Custer, Sherman and Frontier Counties. Dawson PPD also serves several villages including Hershey, Maxwell, Brady, Farnam, Eustis, Elwood, Eddyville, Smithfield, Overton, Sumner, Miller, Riverdale, Amherst, Odessa and Pleasanton. To learn more, visit dawsonpower.com.