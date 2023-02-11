LEXINGTON — Dawson Public Power District welcomed its newest board members at its February meeting.

Directors David Pieper of North Platte, Tyler Kugler of Elwood and Mary “Liz” Wroblewski of Ravenna were officially sworn in to begin their six-year terms.

David Pieper

Pieper was elected to fill the seat of retiring board member Bill Henry in the Lincoln Subdivision. A third-generation farmer, Pieper and his family conduct the day-to-day operations of the business.

“I have always respected Dawson PPD’s ability to provide electricity for us as customers,” Pieper said. “When I was approached to consider running for this seat, I felt it would be worthwhile to be involved in such a good organization. The distribution of power is integral to this part of the state, and I hope to do my part to ensure that costs are controlled while providing our customers reliable and affordable power.”

Tyler Kugler

Kugler was elected to represent customers in the Dawson Subdivision. He fills the seat of longtime board member Paul Neil.

Kugler is a fourth-generation farmer with ground in the Johnson Lake area. While participating in the Nebraska LEAD Program, he became interested in serving in a publicly-elected role.

“It’s important to have a say in our public power system,” Kugler said. “This is something that affects me personally and many others who share the same values as I do in agriculture and rural Nebraska. I hope to learn as much as I can and as fast as I can to be an active participant within my first year.”

Mary Wroblewski

Wroblewski is an incoming board member who fills the seat of incumbent Dave Dwiggins. She is the first female board member in Dawson PPD’s history.

Wroblewski is a retired elementary school teacher. She and her husband, Mark, are the former owners of Wroblewski Feed Supply.

“I believe in public power,” Wroblewski said. “I’ve always been interested in the environment and energy, and I want to give back to my community. This is a great opportunity to serve others in an impactful way.”