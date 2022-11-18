 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DEA removes more than 13K pounds of unneeded prescription meds

  • 0

OMAHA — Communities across a five-state region, in conjunction with the DEA Omaha Division removed 13,643 pounds of unneeded medications during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Nationally, DEA disposed of more than 647,000 pounds of medications at nearly 5,000 collection sites across the country, the DEA said in a press release.

Since its inception in 2010, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has removed almost 17 million pounds of unneeded medications from communities across the country.

“Together with our law enforcement partners, we removed and safely disposed of nearly seven tons of unneeded prescription medications from our Midwestern communities,” DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King said. “Our hope is that with those medications out of the house, the temptation for experimentation of prescription medications has also been removed. We encourage families to stay on top of what’s in their medicine cabinets and safely dispose of anything that is no longer needed by dropping medications off at authorized year-round collection sites.”

People are also reading…

DEA continues to expand opportunities to make safe disposal of medications more accessible nationwide. DEA is pleased to announce it has registered a record number of authorized collectors — pharmacies and medical facilities — to collect unused and unwanted prescription drugs year-round.

Since April 2017, DEA increased the number of authorized collectors from more than 2,200 to 15,000. A list of permanent drug-drop boxes located in communities across the country can be found here.

Safe medication disposal receptacles along with DEA Take Back events provide families easy, no-cost opportunities to get rid of unnecessary medicines stored in the home that can be susceptible to abuse and theft.

Complete results for DEA’s fall National Prescription Drug Take Back Day are available at deatakeback.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style

Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style

The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo, says the company is still defying the skeptics who keep asking how much longer the automaker will stick with hybrids in a rapidly electrifying industry. The fifth-generation Prius hybrid models will go on sale this winter first in Japan then the U.S.. Prices have not been announced. Toyota swapped an older nickel-metal-hydride battery for a smaller, lighter lithium-ion battery. The result will be almost double the horsepower, quicker acceleration and 50% longer range.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 86: Student debt forgiveness on hold (again): 3 things to know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News