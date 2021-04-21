DEA’s National Take Back Day set for April 24

OMAHA — The Drug Enforcement Administration is partnering with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies for the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Nebraska has 29 Take Back sites available across the state where people can anonymously drop off their unused, unwanted and expired prescription medications, free of charge.

DEA collected a record-high 493 tons of prescription medications during the last Take Back Day in October, with Nebraskans accounting for approximately 1.5 tons. Throughout the 10-year span of Take Back Day, Nebraskans have discarded nearly 51 tons of medications, while nationally, Americans have contributed more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly 86,000 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending August 2020, the most ever recorded in a 12-month span. Studies indicate that a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, sometimes taken from home medicine cabinets. With that in mind, clearing out unused medicine and disposing of it properly is essential.