DEA warning: Scammers are impersonating DEA agents over phone

» Use an urgent and aggressive tone, refusing to speak to or leave a message with anyone other than their targeted victim.

» Threaten arrest, prosecution, imprisonment and, in the case of medical practitioners and pharmacists, revocation of their DEA registration.

» Demand thousands of dollars via wire transfer or in the form of untraceable gift card numbers the victim is told to provide over the phone.

» Ask for personal information, such as social security number or date of birth.

» Reference National Provider Identifier numbers and/or state license numbers when calling a medical practitioner. They also may claim that patients are making accusations against that practitioner.

DEA personnel will never contact members of the public or medical practitioners by telephone to demand money or any other form of payment, will never request personal or sensitive information over the phone and will only notify people of a legitimate investigation or legal action in person or by official letter. In fact, no legitimate federal law enforcement officer will demand cash or gift cards from a member of the public. You should only give money, gift cards, personally identifiable information, including bank account information, to someone you know.