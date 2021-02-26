Deadline extended for 2021 D.J.’s Hero Awards scholarships

OMAHA — The Salvation Army has extended to March 15 the deadline for statewide nominations for the 2021 D.J.’s Hero Awards Scholarships.

Select Nebraska high school seniors who have overcome adversity will be chosen to receive the awards — named in honor of the late D.J. Sokol — for commitment to others and to their communities. Honorees will be selected by a panel of civic leaders.

Nomination forms are available online at salarmyomaha.org or by calling 402-898-7669. Nominations must be either sent in via email to wstheroapp@usc.salvationarmy.org by March 15 — or mailed to Jeff Beckman, Salvation Army Western Divisional Headquarters, 10755 Burt St., Omaha, NE 68114, postmarked no later than March 15 — to be eligible for entry:

Each honoree receives a $10,000 scholarship toward their selected college or university. This year, 15 scholarships will be offered. Honorees will be recognized at the D.J.’s Hero Awards event in Omaha later in the spring.

Among the criteria for selecting honorees are the following:

» Nebraska residency.

» High school senior.

» Having overcome challenges/adversity.

» Commitment to others and to the community.