 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deadline is Sunday for Hormel Youth Entrepreneurship Competition

  • 0

MCCOOK — McCook Community College is accepting applications through Sunday for the Hormel Youth Entrepreneurship Competition with a chance for area youth to win up to $4,000 in prizes for new or existing business ideas.

This competition — which is in its second year — is open to those in the ninth through 12th grades who live in the following counties: Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock and Red Willow.

Those accepted will attend an Entrepreneur Camp from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 8, 15, 22 and 29 with business plans due Sept. 6 and presented Sept. 12 and 13.

Last year, three area youth won at least $1,500 for their businesses which included pizza and cupcake businesses. Morgan Peterson of Imperial won $5,000 for her business, ImpERFECT Confections, Ethan Graff of McCook won second place and received $2,500 for his Nebraska Pizza Company. Kailynn Rodewald of McCook received a third place check for $1,500 for her presentation of Sweet & Sassy Cakes and Cupcakes.

People are also reading…

These winners developed business plans that outlined how and why they chose their idea, a cost analysis including assets and expenditures, projected costs and revenue, examples of marketing and plans for what any money would be used for.

Application forms are available at the MCC Business and Community Education Office, room 210, McMillen Hall, 1205 E. Third St, McCook.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Case levels in other states where the new variants arrived earlier suggest Nebraska cases still could climb well above current levels. A number of northeastern states have case levels more than four times Nebraska’s.

Milley tells West Point cadets technology will transform war

Milley tells West Point cadets technology will transform war

The top U.S. military officer is challenging the next generation of Army soldiers to prepare America’s military to fight future wars that may look little like the wars of today. Army Gen. Mark Milley is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and his remarks were to graduating cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. His address paints a grim picture of a world that is becoming more unstable, with great powers intent on changing the global order. And he tells the cadets they will bear the responsibility to make sure America is ready.

Watch Now: Related Video

Four easy summer gardening tips

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News