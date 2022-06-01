Deadline is Sunday for Hormel Youth Entrepreneurship Competition

MCCOOK — McCook Community College is accepting applications through Sunday for the Hormel Youth Entrepreneurship Competition with a chance for area youth to win up to $4,000 in prizes for new or existing business ideas.

This competition — which is in its second year — is open to those in the ninth through 12th grades who live in the following counties: Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock and Red Willow.

Those accepted will attend an Entrepreneur Camp from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 8, 15, 22 and 29 with business plans due Sept. 6 and presented Sept. 12 and 13.

Last year, three area youth won at least $1,500 for their businesses which included pizza and cupcake businesses. Morgan Peterson of Imperial won $5,000 for her business, ImpERFECT Confections, Ethan Graff of McCook won second place and received $2,500 for his Nebraska Pizza Company. Kailynn Rodewald of McCook received a third place check for $1,500 for her presentation of Sweet & Sassy Cakes and Cupcakes.

These winners developed business plans that outlined how and why they chose their idea, a cost analysis including assets and expenditures, projected costs and revenue, examples of marketing and plans for what any money would be used for.

Application forms are available at the MCC Business and Community Education Office, room 210, McMillen Hall, 1205 E. Third St, McCook.