Deadline Oct. 1 to register for Nebraska Youth Beef Leadership Symposium

LINCOLN — The deadline to register for the annual annual Nebraska Youth Beef Leadership Symposium is Oct. 1, according to a press release.

The symposium will be Nov. 19 to 21 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Animal Science Complex.

The symposium is designed to introduce youth to career opportunities and current issues in the beef industry, as well as offer education and practice in the use of leadership skills, the release said.

“The Nebraska Youth Beef Leadership Symposium gives participants a unique opportunity to interact with beef industry leaders and university faculty who have expertise in beef production and meat science while learning more about themselves as a leader,” said Alli Raymond, coordinator of admissions in the Nebraska Animal Science Department. “These students are the future of the industry, so it’s important to give them opportunities to interact with their peers and industry professionals to cultivate their passion.”

High school students in 10th, 11th or 12th grade are encouraged to apply to this year’s symposium themed “Showcasing Beef: A Culinary Challenge” to get more in-depth information about the beef industry and interact with faculty and learn more about genetic markers, reproduction, environment and manure management and antibiotic resistance.