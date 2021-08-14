Deadline Wednesday for Nebraska Career Scholarships

The deadline for those interested in pursuing Nebraska Career Scholarships is Wednesday.

Additionally, three more programs have been added to the list of qualifying areas of study. Those include electrical technology, associate degree nursing and licensed practical nursing.

Nebraska Career Scholarships are available to Mid-Plains Community College students pursuing degrees in program areas leading to high-wage, high-skill and high-demand careers.

They are available thanks to a partnership between MPCC and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Qualifying students can receive up to $3,000 per year for tuition, fees, books, program materials or housing. Qualification is not based on financial need.

Recipients must be either first-time students who have not previously enrolled in a postsecondary institution in the past three years and have not previously earned a postsecondary credential or transfer students who are enrolled in an eligible program, live in Nebraska while receiving the scholarship and participate in a Nebraska-based career-related work experience prior to completing their field of study.

Students must be pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in one of the following program areas to be considered: