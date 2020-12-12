 Skip to main content
December Bulldogs of the Month chosen
North Platte High School has announced their Bulldogs of the Month for December.

Maya Lashley, daughter of Ben and Elizabeth Lashley, has been a participant in student council, golf and Pacers all throughout high school. She has also been on honor roll all four years, received several awards and volunteered her time to multiple organizations.

Lucas Zimbelman, son of Nicki and Mike Dorsey and Doug Zimbelman, has participated in basketball, tennis, and National Honor Society. He has also volunteered his time with Trash Walk and the Salvation Army.

